Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM

Podiatry
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Sapien works at Foot & Ankle Partners El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso
    1397 George Dieter Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 503-2020
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - Northeast
    10870 Gateway Blvd N Ste A, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 503-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - West
    7300 Remcon Cir Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 503-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1225581986
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Canisius College, Buffalo Ny
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mariano Sapien, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sapien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sapien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sapien works at Foot & Ankle Partners El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sapien’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapien.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

