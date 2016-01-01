Overview

Dr. Mariano Salinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Salinas works at DR. MARIANO SALINAS, MD in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.