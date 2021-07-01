Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Rivera, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-6406
Elmhurst Office401 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 530-5757
Ankle N Foot Center1810 W CHICAGO AVE, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 227-3080Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Belmont2220 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 348-7500Tuesday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Pikeville Medical Center
SUPERB! As always Dr Rivera sets the best of examples for his supervisors and peers alike!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
- Stroger
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
