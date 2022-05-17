Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galang III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Galang III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Behavioral Health Ky1402a Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 894-0234
-
2
Heartland Counseling Services200 Sycamore St Ste 134, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 897-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galang III?
Good man
About Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1346283603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galang III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galang III accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galang III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galang III works at
Dr. Galang III has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galang III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Galang III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galang III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galang III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galang III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.