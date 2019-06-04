Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11115 New Halls Ferry Rd Ste 303, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 838-5600
- 2 2880 Netherton Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 838-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Floro done my two sergeies in 1995 and 1996 and done a great job him and his wife are great doctors. love them.
About Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447330808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
