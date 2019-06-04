See All General Surgeons in Florissant, MO
Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
65 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    11115 New Halls Ferry Rd Ste 303, Florissant, MO 63033 (314) 838-5600
    2880 Netherton Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63136 (314) 838-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2019
    DR Floro done my two sergeies in 1995 and 1996 and done a great job him and his wife are great doctors. love them.
    — Jun 04, 2019
    About Dr. Mariano Floro Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 65 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447330808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

