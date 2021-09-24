Overview

Dr. Mariano Amador, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL.



Dr. Amador works at Fort Bend Children's Clinic in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.