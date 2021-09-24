See All Pediatricians in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Mariano Amador, MD

Pediatrics
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariano Amador, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL.

Dr. Amador works at Fort Bend Children's Clinic in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Bend Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P.A.
    4646 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 499-1855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mariano Amador, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851317432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariano Amador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amador has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amador works at Fort Bend Children's Clinic in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Amador’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amador.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

