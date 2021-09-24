Dr. Mariano Amador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariano Amador, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariano Amador, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL.
Dr. Amador works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fort Bend Internal Medicine and Pediatrics P.A.4646 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 499-1855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amador?
He is a great Doctor , We are so blessed that our kids can have an amazing and caring pediatrician like him . My daughter has anxiety with other Doctors and with him she is always calm and happy . He is being our kids pediatrician since the day they were born , his staff is always helpful and kind to us . We drive 45- 1 hour from Cypress to Missouri city , because he is an amazing Dr ! El Doctor Amador es un excelente doctor , nos sentimos muy bendecidos de que nuestros hijos tengan a un pediatra como el , como Mamá yo me siento segura y tranquila de que el siempre está ahí para ayudarnos en cualquier enfermedad que presenten mis hijos , mi hija sufre ansiedad y con Otras doctores siempre es estresante para ella , pero con el Dr Amador mi hija se siente segura y tranquila, así de buen doctor es ! las chicas en recepción Siempre son amables y atentas , Manejamos 45-1 hr de Cypress a Missouri city por que el Es un gran pediatra .
About Dr. Mariano Amador, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851317432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amador has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amador works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.