Dr. Marianne Senese, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Marianne Senese, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Senese works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Senese always takes her time to listen and ask the right questions when I take my kids for their yearly check-ups. She has been my kids pediatrician for over 10 years and I've never had any issues. I love how Dr. Senese is concerned about the well being of my children!
    — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Marianne Senese, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083664106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola
    Internship
    • Loyola
    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
