Dr. Marianne Santioni, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Old Forge, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Santioni works at Santioni Rheumatology Associates in Old Forge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.