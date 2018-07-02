Dr. Marianne Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Peck, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Peck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group OB/GYN9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (346) 320-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peck was in the middle of four deliveries next door while I was waiting for my appointment to begin. It's totally understandable and when she did finally come in, she made me feel like I was her only priority at that time. I had a miscarriage and had concerns about the weight I put on in my grief period and she was absolutely so accommodating, encouraging and patient with me. I've only met with her once, but I'm confident that my experience with her will continue to be a positive one.
About Dr. Marianne Peck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851647887
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
