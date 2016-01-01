See All Urologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD

Urology
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Passarelli works at Saint Raphael Mr Center in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Raphael Mr Center
    330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2815
    Ciardiello Bonadies & Aversa Surgery Group PC
    2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2815
    Urology Group PC
    9 Washington Ave Ste 3A, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 288-4663
    Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building
    800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2815
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174548762
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passarelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Passarelli has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Passarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

