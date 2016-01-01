Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Passarelli works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Raphael Mr Center330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
2
Ciardiello Bonadies & Aversa Surgery Group PC2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
3
Urology Group PC9 Washington Ave Ste 3A, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-4663
-
4
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marianne Passarelli, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174548762
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac College
