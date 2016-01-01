Dr. Marianne Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nhanhau Ngo MD Inc.8341 Westminster Blvd Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 622-5133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Marianne Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700863644
Education & Certifications
- JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.