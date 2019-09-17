Dr. Marianne Nellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Nellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Nellis, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Nellis works at
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nellis?
Amazing physician. And a great person too!
About Dr. Marianne Nellis, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1295175230
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nellis works at
Dr. Nellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.