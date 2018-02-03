Dr. Marianne Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianne Mikhail, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 384-3034
-
2
Michael W Heaslet Dpm Inc4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 308, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 561-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhail?
Dr. Mihail and her staff are so nice and welcoming that we didn't even feel we were at the doctor's office. Everyone was smiling and patient. Dr. Mikhail is very knowledgble and was able to address all our concerns, she took her time with my kids, listened to them and explained everything in a simple way they can understand which made them feel comfortable. They are happy to go back to see her which makes me happy.
About Dr. Marianne Mikhail, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1164743464
Education & Certifications
- United Hospital Center
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.