Dr. Marianne Melnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Melnik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Comprehensive Breast Clinic145 Michigan St NE Ste 4400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marianne Melnik, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1629142658
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- U Iowa Hosps-Clins
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnik.
