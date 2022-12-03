Overview

Dr. Marianne Melnik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Melnik works at SHMG Comprehensive Breast Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.