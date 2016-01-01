Dr. Garland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marianne Garland, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Garland, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from U Auckland School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Marianne Garland, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851368823
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;amp;S|Columbia P&amp;S
- Auckland Hosp|Monmouth Med Ctr
- U Auckland School of Medicine
- Neonatology
