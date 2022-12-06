Dr. Marianne Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Franco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall she was professional and respectful
About Dr. Marianne Franco, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992910889
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.