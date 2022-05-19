Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diego-Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Diego-Wright works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic Special Proced38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 632-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Medical Clinic15260 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 632-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Diego-Wright for many years. She is very professional, knowledgeable and carrying. Vickie in her office also has the same qualities. I would recommend Dr. Diego-Wright for your eye care needs, including surgery.
About Dr. Marianne Diego-Wright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831206044
Education & Certifications
- USF
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diego-Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diego-Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diego-Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Diego-Wright has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diego-Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diego-Wright speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Diego-Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diego-Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diego-Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diego-Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.