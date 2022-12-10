Dr. Marianne De Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne De Lima, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Autonoma University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable / professional and takes her time to check everything. I appreciate her!
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Barrow Neurologic Institute Arizona
- University Of Florida, Jacksonville
- New York Medical College-Richmond University Medical Center
- Autonoma University Of Guadalajara
- Neurology
Dr. De Lima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Lima accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Lima has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Lima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. De Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Lima.
