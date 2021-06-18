Dr. Marianne Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Cusick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianne Cusick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Cusick works at
Locations
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Southeast11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 379-7281
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Texas Medical Center6550 Fannin St Ste 2307, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I have ever been to. I was very nervous on first visit and she put me at ease. After my procedure, she was amazed that I had little to no pain, but I chalk it up to her being a great surgeon. If you have an concerns that you keep putting off out of fear, don't hesitate to see Dr. Cusick!
About Dr. Marianne Cusick, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033323878
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusick has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
