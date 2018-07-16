Dr. Marianne Bonidie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonidie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianne Bonidie, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Bonidie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Ahn Center for Reproductive Medicine1000 Higbee Dr Ste D206, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7140
- 2 990 Higbee Dr # 104B, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7924
Bloomfield Medical Associates5140 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonidie?
I have been with Dr.Bonidie for about 10 years. She is wonderful. She delivered my second son. She is very easy to talk to and makes you feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Marianne Bonidie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144292905
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonidie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonidie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonidie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonidie has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonidie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonidie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonidie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonidie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonidie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.