Dr. Marianne Bonidie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Bonidie works at Midlife Women s Associates in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.