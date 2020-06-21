See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Marianne Beard, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marianne Beard, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1216 Florida Dr Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 795-5525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Gastritis

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Marianne Beard, DO

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861543787
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

