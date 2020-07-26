Overview

Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yugrakh works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.