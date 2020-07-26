Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yugrakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a virtual appointment with Dr. Yugrakh and had an excellent experience. I found her to be thorough and compassionate. I did not experience any issues with wait time or her bedside manner. Her advice, diagnosis, tests ordered, and the medication she prescribed have been spot on. I am grateful to have found her and to be in her care. She has been responsive to my inquiries in a timely manner. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Marianna Yugrakh, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yugrakh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yugrakh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yugrakh has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yugrakh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yugrakh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yugrakh.
