Dr. Marianna Gertsberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianna Gertsberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Locations
PRINE Rheumatology - Plainview524 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-3988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she understood my pain and dressed it with care. she also listen to what i am telling her how and where the pain is .
About Dr. Marianna Gertsberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1194771493
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gertsberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gertsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gertsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gertsberg has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gertsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gertsberg speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gertsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gertsberg.
