Dr. Freudzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marianna Freudzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianna Freudzon, MD is a Dermatologist in Jonesboro, GA.
Dr. Freudzon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwood Specialty Center2470 MOUNT ZION PKWY, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (404) 365-0966
-
2
Kaiser Permanente3495 Piedmont Rd NE Bldg 9, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (203) 785-4632
- 3 333 Cedar St Dept Of, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freudzon?
About Dr. Marianna Freudzon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073931564
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freudzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freudzon works at
Dr. Freudzon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freudzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freudzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freudzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.