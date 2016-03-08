Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debenedictis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Valerie Fund Children's Center201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1326284613
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Debenedictis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Debenedictis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debenedictis has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debenedictis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Debenedictis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debenedictis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debenedictis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debenedictis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.