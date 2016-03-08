See All Hematologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Debenedictis works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie Fund Children's Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Debenedictis?

Mar 08, 2016
Lovely!
Fernanda Hoyos — Mar 08, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debenedictis to family and friends

Dr. Debenedictis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Debenedictis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD.

About Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326284613
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Medicine &amp; Dentistry of New Jersey
Residency
Medical Education
  • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debenedictis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Debenedictis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Debenedictis works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Debenedictis’s profile.

Dr. Debenedictis has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debenedictis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Debenedictis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debenedictis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debenedictis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debenedictis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marianna Debenedictis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.