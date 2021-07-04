Overview

Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Blyumin-Karasik works at Precision Skin Institute in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.