Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD
Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Precision Skin Institute3501 S University Dr Ste 5, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 998-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr B is a master at her craft! I just turned 6o and with the use of fillers she has turned back the clock! compassionate, professional and knowledgeable! Would highly recommend !!
About Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194926964
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Jackson Hosp-U Miami
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
Dr. Blyumin-Karasik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blyumin-Karasik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blyumin-Karasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blyumin-Karasik works at
Dr. Blyumin-Karasik has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blyumin-Karasik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blyumin-Karasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blyumin-Karasik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blyumin-Karasik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blyumin-Karasik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.