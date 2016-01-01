See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Antonopoulou works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnaclehealth Endocrinology Associates
    2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 440, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 791-2540
    Pinnacle Health Internal Medicine Associates
    810 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 614-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1588826796
    • LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antonopoulou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonopoulou has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Antonopoulou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonopoulou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

