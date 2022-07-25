Dr. Mariann McElwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariann McElwain, MD
Dr. Mariann McElwain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Advance Voice & Speech Therapy300 Northpointe Cir Ste 102, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 772-1090
Green Tree300 Fleet St Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 922-5315
ENT and Allergy Specialists of Western PA301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 202, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-2122
Ent & Allergy Specialists of Western Pa, P.c.337 State Ave, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 775-6602
Beaver Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC79 Wagner Rd Ste 101, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (412) 741-2350
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
She took out my tonsils, adenoids and uvula as an adult. Was a wonderful doctor!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134117757
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McElwain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McElwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElwain has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McElwain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.