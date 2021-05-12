Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester67 Belmont St Ste 201 Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 752-1155
VRA-Leominster975 Merriam Ave Ste 117, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 786-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bedside manner, humble and approachable. She took great care of my family members.
About Dr. Marianeli Rodriguez, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881955284
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- Sinai Hosp of Baltimore-Johns Hopkins U
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
