Dr. Mariana Varga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariana Varga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Iul Iu Hatieganu |UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY"" and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Varga works at
Locations
Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic3001 Bee Caves Rd Ste 210, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (737) 276-3871Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Varga is a pure professional that is finely tuned in to testing and symptoms of the patient. She apparently watches and listen’s very closely to the totality of the patients symptoms and will let you know immediately exactly what she has observed. She will explain clearly what options are available to YOU and make recommendation’s for you to direct your route of treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Varga for all things neurological.
About Dr. Mariana Varga, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1962542225
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center|Radiology Clinic Iuliu Hatiegan University""
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science
- Iul Iu Hatieganu |UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY""
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varga works at
Dr. Varga has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varga speaks Romanian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Varga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varga.
