Overview

Dr. Mariana Varga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Iul Iu Hatieganu |UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY"" and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Varga works at Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.