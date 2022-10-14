See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mariana Varga, MD

Neurology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mariana Varga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Iul Iu Hatieganu |UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY"" and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Varga works at Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic
    3001 Bee Caves Rd Ste 210, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Essential Tremor
Cognitive Function Testing
Tremor
Essential Tremor
Cognitive Function Testing

Tremor Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fahr's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Pallidopyramidal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Writers' Cramp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Doctor Varga is a pure professional that is finely tuned in to testing and symptoms of the patient. She apparently watches and listen’s very closely to the totality of the patients symptoms and will let you know immediately exactly what she has observed. She will explain clearly what options are available to YOU and make recommendation’s for you to direct your route of treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Varga for all things neurological.
    Tim Baker — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mariana Varga, MD

    • Neurology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1962542225
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma University Medical Center|Radiology Clinic Iuliu Hatiegan University""
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science
    • Iul Iu Hatieganu |UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY""
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariana Varga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varga works at Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Varga’s profile.

    Dr. Varga has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Varga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
