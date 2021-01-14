Overview

Dr. Mariana A Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.