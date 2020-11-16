Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariana Delgado, MD
Dr. Mariana Delgado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Mariana Delgado MD802 2nd St N Ste B, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 (727) 799-7530
I've seen Dr Delgado for over 3 years and her practice is one of the best I've been to as far bedside manner and concern. She's not a pill-pusher like other psychiatrists I've seen. Her assistant Trina is always cheerful and caring and has been consistently helpful. The office is kind of drab but the doctor is warm. That's what matters to me. The video appointments have been good.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396845459
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
