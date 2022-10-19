Dr. Mariana Danet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana Danet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariana Danet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine & Pharmacy 'Carol Davila' and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Danet works at
Locations
Mariana Danet MD Inc.12515 Orange Dr Ste 802, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 317-3930
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danet is a example of how all Psychiatrist should be. Sincere, caring, warm, professional, informative. While in her presence, I feel completely at ease, understood, non judged. I have been seeing her for only a couple of months, but I already feel like I have been seeing her for much longer. I will continue my treatment with her until the day I no longer need treatment or she is retired; which I hope is not anytime soon. She has so much good to offer to all of us, we need doctors like her in this field of psychiatry.
About Dr. Mariana Danet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1649336660
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Institute Of Medicine & Pharmacy 'Carol Davila'
- Psychiatry
