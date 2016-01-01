Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigiola Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD
Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-4310
- 2 1000 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- English, French and Spanish
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital Washington, DC
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Vigiola Cruz speaks French and Spanish.
