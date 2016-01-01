Dr. Vulpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marian Vulpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marian Vulpe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Heartcare Associates of Connecticut LLC2200 Whitney Ave Ste 180, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-2500
Heart Care Associates203 Main St, East Haven, CT 06512 Directions (203) 407-5800
Jeffrey H. Gimbel MD LLC50 S Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 407-5800
- 4 52 Washington Ave Ste 303, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 407-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marian Vulpe, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1013907476
Education & Certifications
- FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
