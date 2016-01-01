Overview

Dr. Marian Vulpe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Vulpe works at HeartCare Associates in Hamden, CT with other offices in East Haven, CT, Wallingford, CT and North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.