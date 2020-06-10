Dr. Marian Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Sampson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marian Sampson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Sampson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zweibach Woman's Health815 S PARSONS AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 571-2777
-
2
Gentle Hands OBGYN2391 Oak Myrtle Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 803-2219
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sampson?
She helped me with both my pregnancy was great helped calm me down for the c section on my twin if it was not for her and the other doctors i would not have my daughter
About Dr. Marian Sampson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194950881
Education & Certifications
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.