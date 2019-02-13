Overview

Dr. Marian Russo, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.



Dr. Russo works at Konstadt & Russo Dermatology in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.