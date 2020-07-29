See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Marian Rubenfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marian Rubenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Rubenfeld works at Eye Care Associates in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates PA
    825 Nicollet Mall Ste 2000, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 788-1621
  2. 2
    Eye Care Associates PA
    710 E 24th St Ste 201, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2020
    My sister had surgery from Dr. Rubenfeld for Thyroid Eye Disease. She had very good results. My sister died of Ovarian Cancer a few years later, and, Dr. Rubenfeld wrote the most beautiful and caring note to our family. Excellent skills & fantastic bedside manner.
    Sally — Jul 29, 2020
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1780688267
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Marian Rubenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubenfeld works at Eye Care Associates in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Rubenfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Rubenfeld has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

