Dr. Marian Rubenfeld, MD
Dr. Marian Rubenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Rubenfeld works at
Eye Care Associates PA825 Nicollet Mall Ste 2000, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 788-1621
Eye Care Associates PA710 E 24th St Ste 201, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-0100
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My sister had surgery from Dr. Rubenfeld for Thyroid Eye Disease. She had very good results. My sister died of Ovarian Cancer a few years later, and, Dr. Rubenfeld wrote the most beautiful and caring note to our family. Excellent skills & fantastic bedside manner.
- 1780688267
Dr. Rubenfeld has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
