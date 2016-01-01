Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porubsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1801097142
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
