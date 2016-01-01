See All Transplant Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD

Transplant Surgery
12 years of experience

Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Porubsky works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominoplasty
Gallstones
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominoplasty

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Liver Mass Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, German
    • Male
    • 1801097142
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    • General Surgery
    • Tampa General Hospital

    Dr. Marian Porubsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porubsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porubsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porubsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porubsky works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Porubsky’s profile.

    Dr. Porubsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porubsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porubsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porubsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

