Dr. Marian Pak, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Marian Pak, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Pak works at Gyn Oncology Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baldwin Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gyn Oncology Specialists
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 473-5499
    Her Medical Clinic
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 747-4391
    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center
    1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307C, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 747-4391

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Trichomoniasis Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 20, 2018
    Dr. Joon Choi, many warm thank yous for bringing aboard Dr. Marian Pak to your team. She is absolutely a great and a thorough doctor. To everyone out there I highly recommend Dr. Marian Pak as she is gentle, she listens to one's concerns and offers quality patient care. When I got home I called a few of my friends and informed them I found a gem of a GYN, plus she is a female doctor, and an OB. Thank u Dr. Marian Pak for being amazing, and for caring about my concerns and answering my questions
    R. Betanzos in La Cañada Flintridge, CA — Jun 20, 2018
    About Dr. Marian Pak, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1790128841
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marian Pak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pak has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

