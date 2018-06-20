Dr. Marian Pak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Pak, DO
Dr. Marian Pak, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Gyn Oncology Specialists, 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Her Medical Clinic, 1414 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307C, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Joon Choi, many warm thank yous for bringing aboard Dr. Marian Pak to your team. She is absolutely a great and a thorough doctor. To everyone out there I highly recommend Dr. Marian Pak as she is gentle, she listens to one's concerns and offers quality patient care. When I got home I called a few of my friends and informed them I found a gem of a GYN, plus she is a female doctor, and an OB. Thank u Dr. Marian Pak for being amazing, and for caring about my concerns and answering my questions
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English, Armenian
NPI: 1790128841
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pak offers telehealth services.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and other conditions.
Dr. Pak speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating is 4.0.
