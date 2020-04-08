Dr. Marian Northington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Northington, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Shelby Dermatology3570 Grandview Pkwy Ste 100B, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 588-7000Friday8:45am - 1:30pm
Shelby Dermatology1022 1st St N Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 621-9500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Northington is extremely knowledgeable of her profession and quickly recognizes anything unusual about any aspect of your skin. She is easy to talk to and listens very well and provides excellent feedback.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841220589
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Northington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northington has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Warts and Genital Herpes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Northington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northington.
