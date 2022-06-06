Overview

Dr. Marian Menezes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Menezes works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.