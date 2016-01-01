Dr. Marian Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Johnson, MD
Dr. Marian Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
