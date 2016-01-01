Overview

Dr. Marian Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.