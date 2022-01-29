Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD is a Dermatologist in Portage, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State/Oakwood
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
-
1
Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
Skin ca treatment. Good doctor. I will do a return visit when timely.
About Dr. Marian Ibrahim, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1548571821
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State/Oakwood
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ibrahim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.