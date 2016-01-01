Overview

Dr. Marian Fleischer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Fleischer works at Marian Fleischer in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.