Dr. Ceniza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marian Ceniza, MD
Overview
Dr. Marian Ceniza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Coll Med Cebu Inst Med.
Dr. Ceniza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Llp1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7190Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
-
2
University of South Florida Pediatric Nephrology1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 680-7190Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ceniza?
Dr. Central is a very caring doctor. She has all of the patience in the world while answering many questions. She has helped me tremendously through the pain of R.A. and bursitis in my hips. I would recommend her over and over again.
About Dr. Marian Ceniza, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992777924
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - RWJMS
- Meml Hosp RI
- Coll Med Cebu Inst Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceniza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ceniza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ceniza works at
Dr. Ceniza has seen patients for Arthritis, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ceniza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceniza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceniza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ceniza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ceniza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.