Overview

Dr. Marian Bercu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM & GME)|Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM &amp; GME).



Dr. Bercu works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Saint Joseph, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.