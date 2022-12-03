See All Neurosurgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marian Bercu, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marian Bercu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM &amp; GME)|Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM &amp;amp; GME).

Dr. Bercu works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Saint Joseph, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Lakeside Diabetes & Endocrinology
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Marian Bercu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730634759
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University (GME)
    Residency
    • Tel Aviv University - Israel (SOM &amp; GME)
    Medical Education
    • Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM &amp;amp; GME)|Hebrew University of Jerusalem - (SOM &amp;amp;amp; GME)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marian Bercu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bercu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bercu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bercu has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bercu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bercu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bercu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bercu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bercu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

