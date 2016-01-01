Dr. Torossian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariam Torossian, MD
Dr. Mariam Torossian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Cedars-sinai Pulmonary Medicine - Wilshire8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8299
Infectious Disease Consultants Medical Group201 S Buena Vista St Ste 440, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-4819
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Armenian
- 1447593033
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Torossian speaks Armenian.
