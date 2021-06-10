Dr. Mariam Savabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Savabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariam Savabi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
MultiCare OB/GYN Associates521 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is super kind and made an anxiety provoking procedure for me so much easier than expected. She is a great listener, patient, and just overall awesome. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Mariam Savabi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savabi speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Savabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savabi.
