Dr. Mariam Naveed, MD
Dr. Mariam Naveed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 216, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- 2009
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Naveed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naveed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naveed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naveed has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naveed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naveed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naveed.
